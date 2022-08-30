13 Killed As Boat Carrying Flood Victims Overturns In Pakistan: Report

Pakistan is facing the worst rain-induced flooding in its history.

At least 13 people were killed and many remained missing after a boat carrying around 25 flood victims capsized in the swollen Indus River in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday, local media reported.

The incident took place in Bilawalpur village in Sindh's Sehwan city when a boat taking flood victims from submerged villages to a safer location overturned.

An official said that the death count rose to 13 while eight people have been rescued. Rescue sources said that nearly 25 flood victims were being taken to the relief camps when the incident took place, Geo News reported.

This comes as the Pakistan government and the military are undertaking relief operations in flood-affected areas.

The humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated over the past two weeks as heavy rains continued to cause flooding and landslides, resulting in displacement and damage across the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Pakistan is facing the worst rain-induced flooding in its history as 66 districts have officially been declared to be "calamity hit" by the government - 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and three in Punjab. The situation remains dynamic, and many more districts have been affected; the number of calamity-declared districts is expected to rise as rains continue to fall.

