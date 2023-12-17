Pakistan Exempts Judges, Spouses From Body Searches At All Airports: Report

Judges and their spouses won't have to undergo body search at airports in Pakistan. (File)

Pakistan's aviation ministry has exempted the serving judges and their spouses from body search at all airports in the country on the directives of the Supreme Court, a media report said on Sunday.

An order has been issued by the Airport Security Force (ASF) director general on the directive of the aviation secretary, Geo News reported.

“[...] Secretary Aviation has been pleased to exempt spouses of serving judges and Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan from body search at all airports,” read a notification issued by the Ministry of Aviation on October 12.

On December 16, The News reported that Pakistan was in talks with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company for installing eGates at the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports for self-immigration services similar to developed countries.

Airport sources had said the installation of eGates at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport and Islamabad International Airport was under consideration to expedite the immigration service for passengers of developed countries.

Like the airports of Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai and other developed countries, passengers at the three major airports of Pakistan would be able to avoid the hassle of queues and will be able to easily sail through the automated self-service immigration barriers.

According to the immigration sources, only the passengers having an e-passport will be able to use the e-gates facility.

