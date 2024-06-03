Pakistan Ex PM Imran Khan Acquitted Of Leaking State Secrets, Says Court

Imran Khan remains jailed on a seven-year sentence for breaking Islamic law (File)

A Pakistan high court on Monday overturned a treason conviction against former prime minister Imran Khan, who remains in jail on other charges.

In the runup to elections in February, Khan was hit with a trio of prison sentences for cases he claims were orchestrated to prevent his return to power.

The decision by a two-member bench at Islamabad High Court was announced by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, an AFP court reporter witnessed.

Salman Safdar, a lawyer for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, confirmed the acquittal.

Khan remains jailed on a seven-year sentence for breaking Islamic law for marrying his wife Bushra Bibi too soon after her divorce.

He has also been found guilty of graft over gifts he received in his time as premier between 2018 and 2022. Whilst his 14-year sentence was suspended in April, the conviction still stands.

