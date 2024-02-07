Pakistan Elections: Time And Where To Watch

At least 5,121 candidates are in the fray for Thursday's election in Pakistan (File)

Over 128 million people of Pakistan's 241-million population will exercise their franchise in the national elections tomorrow. The voting will take place for 266 of the 336 seats of the National Assembly. The remaining 70 seats are reserved for women and non-Muslims.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and members of the now-banned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are locked in a triangular contest. The PTI's candidates are contesting as Independents, while their leader Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, is in jail.

When will the results be announced?

The official results for the Pakistan polls will be announced within 14 days of voting, as Section 98 of the Elections Act suggests. The Election Commission of Pakistan should publish official results on or before Thursday, February 22.

Where to watch official Pakistan election results?

Number of candidates:

At least 5,121 candidates are in the fray for Thursday's elections, with 4,806 (nearly 94%) being men, and 312 women. There are two transgender candidates in the running.

Voter Turnout 2018:

According to the Pakistan Election Commission, the voter turnout during the 2018 polls was 51.7 per cent. It dropped from the country's highest-ever voter turnout of 55.02 per cent during the 2013 national elections, according to a report in The Express Tribune.

2018 election results

In 2018, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly winning 117 seats. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the front-runner for this year's polls, was a distant second with 63 seats, followed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 43 seats. There were also 47 Independents in the house.