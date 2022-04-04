Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Imran Khan's Parliament Dissolution Move In Supreme Court Today

Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan has alleged a conspiracy to take down his government.

Pakistan's Supreme Court is set to hear today the arguments related to Imran Khan's dissolution of the parliament ahead of a no-confidence vote that was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker.

Imran Khan on Sunday called for snap elections as he received the presidential nod for the dissolution of Parliament. He also alleged a conspiracy to take down his government.

The dismissal of the no-confidence motion was termed as "unconstitutional" by the Opposition parties which approached the Supreme Court to legally challenge the decision.

Here are the Live updates on Pakistan Crisis:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.