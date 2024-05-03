Pak College Restricts Girl Students From Attending Political Events: Report

The Government Postgraduate College also banned girls from attending birthday celebrations.

The Government Postgraduate College, Timergara has issued directives instructing girl students to abstain from participating in political events, birthday celebrations, and other extracurricular activities during their commute to and from the campus, Dawn reported.

Prof Riaz Mohammad, the college's chief proctor, formally circulated these instructions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to local customs and asserting that it is in the best interest of the girl students.

He justified the decision by citing incidents reported in co-educational institutions and stated that their college aimed to prevent such occurrences, according to Dawn.

Additionally, Prof Riaz urged parents to maintain communication with the administration to aid in enhancing academic standards.

In a separate event held at the Government High School Adam Dherai in the Adenzai area, speakers highlighted the significant role of teachers in society during a function commemorating the retirement of teacher Syedul Ibrar.

Former district education officer Saeed Khan, principals Ayaz Khan and Bahadar Zeb, along with other dignitaries including former principal Gul Rehman, Dr Ihteshamul Haq, poet Jehan Bakht Jehan, and Qari Tahseenullah Qadri, commended the retiring teacher for his unwavering commitment to his duties.

During the ceremony, attendees, including teachers, students, and friends, presented gifts to Syedul Ibrar as a token of appreciation for his dedicated service, Dawn reported.

It's a grim reality that Pakistan ranks among the most challenging countries for women to live in, evident in the denial of social rights, discrimination, honour killings, rapes, abductions, marital abuses, forced marriages, and coerced abortions. This harsh truth places Pakistan as the sixth most unsafe place for women. Numerous national and international studies confirm the vulnerability of women in Pakistan. According to the World Economic Forum's 2018 report, Pakistan ranks 148th out of 149 countries in terms of women's empowerment, as reported by The Nation.

Sadly, Pakistani women often find themselves marginalised culturally, particularly concerning education and recognition for their roles in reproduction and domestic duties. Female literacy, standing at 45 per cent, pales in comparison to the male literacy rate of 69 per cent. Parental illiteracy and misinterpretations of Islamic teachings regarding women contribute significantly to this disparity.

While gender inequality is a global concern, its effects are deeply rooted in Pakistan, yet the society's response to this issue remains insufficient due to widespread ignorance and biased attitudes towards gender, The Nation reported.

