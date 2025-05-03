Pakistan Claims It Successfully Tested Ballistic Missile With 450 Km Range

Pakistan has claimed to have successfully tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a 450-km range on Saturday. The missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, was launched as part of Exercise INDUS, Islamabad claimed.

The missile test by Pakistan comes amid rising tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. India views any missile test by the neighbouring country as a grave provocation, said sources.

#Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System—a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers—as part of the military exercise Ex INDUS. pic.twitter.com/Kqt3gZeLa2 — Global Defense Insight (@Defense_Talks) May 3, 2025

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the Pakistani government said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other military chiefs have expressed "complete confidence" in the operational readiness and technical proficiency of the forces to safeguard the country's national security, it added.

Pakistan has been trying to provoke India with regular ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, which separates the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the International Border between the two countries. India had retaliated effectively against all such attempts.

Besides, provocative statements and warmongering by Pakistani leaders have remained constant since the Pahalgam attacks.

Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tara had claimed India was planning an attack within 36 hours. It has been more than 72 hours since. On April 29, the defence minister made a similar claim: "If something has to happen, it will happen in 2-3 days."

At least 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide operator, were killed by terrorists in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. A terror outfit linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the attack.

As terror links to Pakistan emerged after the attack, India ended the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelled all visas of Pakistani nationals. Those living in India were given a deadline to leave Indian soil. This included those medical visas, too.

Pakistan, in response, had threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla agreement. The two countries have also downgraded diplomatic ties in the aftermath of the ghastly attack.

India has also banned all imports from Pakistan. Ships bearing Pakistani flags have also been banned from entering Indian waters.