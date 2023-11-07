Pak PM Directs Authorities To Extend Maximum Facilities To Sikh Pilgrims

Pak caretaker PM said Sikh pilgrims coming to the country are the guests in Pakistan. (Representational)

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims intending to attend their religious festivals in the country.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the visa facilities being provided to the Sikh pilgrims by Pakistan and was briefed on the Sikh festivals being held throughout the year, and the facilities for issuance of visas provided to the pilgrims.

According to an official statement, Kakar said that "the Sikh pilgrims coming to the country to visit their holy places are the guests in Pakistan." He instructed the relevant authorities to extend all-out facilities to the Sikh Yatrees for carrying out their religious rituals and visiting their holy places. He also directed to accelerate the visa issuance process while ensuring the transparency in the system.

He said the Sikh pilgrims coming to Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor must be provided with the facilities of international standards.

The interior ministry briefed the meeting on the visa facilities for Sikhs, time duration required for visa issuance, administrative affairs of Kartarpur Corridor and annual festivals of Sikhs.

Prime Minister Kakar also instructed the authorities to present a comprehensive strategy for facilitation of Sikh pilgrims coming via Kartarpur Corridor or from other countries.

