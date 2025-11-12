Pak Parliament Grants Lifetime Legal Immunity, Expanded Powers To Asim Munir

Pakistan's parliament approved a constitutional amendment on Wednesday to expand the powers of the country's army chief and curb the remit of its Supreme Court, in a move that critics say damages democracy.

Army chief Asim Munir will now be elevated to the new post of Chief of Defence Forces, formally taking command over the navy and air force too. After completion of his term, he will retain his rank and have legal immunity for life.



