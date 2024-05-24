Pak Man Makes Obscene Videos Of Wife For Dark Web, Arrested: Report

Representational Image

In a disturbing development reported by ARY News, a man has been arrested on allegations of creating lewd videos of his wife for distribution on dark websites.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was contacted by website operators via WhatsApp. Expressing confusion, he stated, "I am unsure of how the proprietor of the website obtained my WhatsApp number."

The suspect confessed to installing a camera in the bathroom two years prior to secretly recording videos of his wife but claimed to have later removed it. He vehemently denied uploading any videos of his wife to the website, as reported by ARY News.

According to police statements, the suspect's wife accused him of pressuring her into having relations with his friends. Even more distressing is her claim that he attempted to produce explicit videos involving their daughter.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting investigations into the suspect's mobile phone and laptop for further evidence.

Earlier, the District Central Police of Karachi apprehended the suspect, who purportedly claimed affiliation with the international secret organisation known as the Illuminati, allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

In a subsequent raid at the Rizvia Society apartment in the Nazimabad area, District Central Women Police arrested a fanatic named Tahir, rescuing his wife and four children.

Quoting the arrested individual, Erum Amjad, the Woman Station House Officer (SHO), stated, "The arrested accused is claiming to have associated with 'Illuminati'."

During preliminary investigations, the accused, a professional teacher, disclosed that he received tasks via email and was instructed to record and email back videos of the assigned tasks, ARY News reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)