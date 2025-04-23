"Concerned At Loss Of Lives": Pakistan On Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Responding to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan has expressed its "concern" over the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists. The statement came a day after heavily armed terrorists struck at Baisaran, a scenic meadow near Pahalgam, opening fire on a large group of tourists. The ambush killed 26 individuals and injured several more.

"We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Pakistan foreign minister said in a statement.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent years and has triggered widespread national and international condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned early from his scheduled diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia and held an emergency meeting at the Delhi airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to assess the situation.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, he laid wreaths on the bodies of the dead at the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced financial compensation for the victims. Families of the victims will receive Rs 10 lakh each. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh, while individuals with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Security agencies have launched a multi-tiered investigation and counterterrorism operation in the aftermath of the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a high-level team led by an Inspector General to Pahalgam to assist local police.

Search operations have been intensified across Anantnag district and adjoining forested areas. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police have sealed off large areas and launched a coordinated manhunt. Helicopters were used to evacuate the injured from the high-altitude meadow. Local residents, many of whom work as pony handlers and guides, aided in the evacuation by transporting victims down the rugged terrain on horseback.