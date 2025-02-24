Ozempic: How The Venom Of A Lizard Paved Way For Popular Diabetes Drug

The bite of a Gila monster is venomous enough to harm a human, but hidden within its toxic cocktail lies a life-changing discovery: the foundation of modern GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy. These medications, now widely used for treating diabetes and obesity, owe their existence to a key component of the lizard's venom, Science Alert reported.

At the close of the 20th century, endocrinologist Daniel Drucker was searching for a hormone that could mimic the appetite-suppressing and blood sugar-regulating effects of the human gut's GLP 1 without breaking down too quickly in the body. His research led him to the work of endocrinologists John Eng and Jean-Pierre Raufman, along with biochemist John Pisano, who had identified proteins in Gila monster venom that resembled human GLP-1.

Drucker and his team at the University of Toronto obtained a Gila monster from the Utah Zoo's breeding program for further study. Their research confirmed that the lizard's unique genetics produced Exendin-4, a protein that closely mirrored GLP-1 but remained active in the body much longer. This discovery eventually led to a synthetic version, which became an FDA-approved treatment for type 2 diabetes in 2005 and has since expanded into obesity management.

The Gila monster isn't the only creature to have lent its chemical arsenal to modern medicine. Throughout history, scientists have tapped into the natural world's most potent toxins to develop life-saving drugs.

One of the world's top-selling medications, lisinopril, originates from an unexpected source: the venom of the Brazilian viper (Bothrops jararaca). Unlike the false promises of 'snake oil,' this venom-derived enzyme inhibitor effectively lowers blood pressure, treats heart failure, and aids heart attack survivors by preventing the body from constricting blood vessels too tightly.

Ancient sea sponges have also contributed to modern treatments. The Caribbean sponge (Tectitethya crypta) produces unusual nucleosides that help protect it from foreign DNA introduced through filter feeding. These compounds inspired cytarabine, a chemotherapy drug that is now on the WHO's List of Essential Medicines for its effectiveness against leukaemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Even scorpion venom has yielded groundbreaking medical advancements. In 2004, oncologist Jim Olson was frustrated after a gruelling 14-hour surgery to remove a brain tumour from a teenage girl to learn a thumb-sized portion had been missed. Determined to find a better way, he and his team scoured newly assembled DNA databases for molecules that could illuminate cancer cells during surgery. In mere weeks, they found the perfect candidate: chlorotoxin, a peptide from the venom of the deathstalker scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus). This compound binds specifically to brain tumour cells, allowing researchers to develop Tozuleristide, a near-infrared fluorescent dye that highlights even the smallest cancerous clusters.

From venom-derived diabetes treatments to cancer-fighting scorpion peptides, nature's most lethal substances have repeatedly proven to be medical goldmines. These discoveries remind us that the solutions to some of our most pressing health challenges may lie hidden in the wild if we are willing to seek them out. However, the survival of these species and their ecosystems remains crucial. As we continue to explore nature's pharmacy, protecting biodiversity could mean safeguarding the cures of the future.