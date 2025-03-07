Over 70 Killed In Syria Clashes Between Security Forces, Assad Loyalists

More than 70 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Syria in fighting between government security forces and militants loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad, a war monitor said Friday.

"More than 70 killed and dozens wounded and captured in bloody clashes and ambushes on the Syrian coast between members of the Ministry of Defense and Interior and militants from the defunct regime's army," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a post on X.

It said earlier that fighting Thursday between government forces and Assad loyalists had killed 48 people in the coastal town of Jableh and adjacent villages, saying they were "the most violent attacks against the new authorities since Assad was toppled" in December.

The overall death count during this week's unrest was not immediately clear.

Pro-Assad fighters killed 16 security personnel while 28 fighters aligned with the ousted president and four civilians were also killed, the Observatory said Thursday.

The earlier fighting was in the Mediterranean coastal province of Latakia, the heartland of Assad's Alawite minority who were considered bastions of support during his rule.

Mustafa Kneifati, a security official in Latakia, said that in "a well-planned and premeditated attack, several groups of Assad militia remnants attacked our positions and checkpoints," targeting patrols in the Jableh area.

The attacks resulted in "numerous martyrs and injured among our forces", he added without providing the number of casualties.

Kneifati said security forces would "work to eliminate their presence".

"We will restore stability to the region and protect the property of our people," he declared.

Top officer arrested

The Observatory said most of the security personnel killed were from the former rebel stronghold of Idlib in the northwest.

During the operation, security forces captured and arrested a former head of air force intelligence, one of the Assad family's most trusted security agencies, state news agency SANA reported.

"Our forces in the city of Jableh managed to arrest the criminal General Ibrahim Huweija," SANA said.

"He is accused of hundreds of assassinations during the era of the criminal Hafez al-Assad," Bashar al-Assad's father and predecessor.

Huweija, who headed air force intelligence from 1987 to 2002, has long been a suspect in the 1977 murder of Lebanese Druze leader Kamal Bek Jumblatt.

The provincial security director said security forces clashed with gunmen loyal to an Assad-era special forces commander in another village in Latakia, after authorities reportedly launched helicopter strikes.

"The armed groups that our security forces were clashing with in the Latakia countryside were affiliated with the war criminal Suhail al-Hassan," the security director told SANA.

Nicknamed "The Tiger", Hassan led the country's special forces and was frequently described as Assad's "favourite soldier". He was responsible for key military advances by the Assad government in 2015.

Helicopter strikes

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had earlier reported "strikes launched by Syrian helicopters on armed men in the village of Beit Ana and the surrounding forests, coinciding with artillery strikes on a neighbouring village".

SANA reported that pro-Assad militias had opened fire on "members and equipment of the defence ministry" near the village, killing one security force member and wounding two.

A defence ministry source later told SANA that large military reinforcements were being deployed to the Jableh area.

Alawite leaders called in a statement on Facebook for "peaceful protests" in response to the helicopter strikes, which they said had targeted "the homes of civilians".

The security forces imposed overnight curfews on Alawite-populated areas, including Latakia, the port city of Tartus and third city Homs, SANA reported.

In other cities around the country, crowds gathered "in support of the security forces", it added.

Tensions erupted after residents of Beit Ana, the birthplace of Suhail al-Hassan, prevented security forces from arresting a person wanted for trading arms, the Observatory said.

Security forces subsequently launched a campaign in the area, resulting in clashes with gunmen, it added.

The killing of at least four civilians during a security operation in Latakia also sparked tensions, the monitor said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched the campaign in the Daatour neighbourhood of the city on Tuesday after an ambush by "members of the remnants of Assad militias" killed two security personnel, state media reported.

Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a lightning offensive that toppled Assad on December 8.

The country's new security forces have since carried out extensive campaigns seeking to root out Assad loyalists from his former bastions.

Residents and organisations have reported violations during those campaigns, including the seizing of homes, field executions and kidnappings.

Syria's new authorities have described the violations as "isolated incidents" and vowed to pursue those responsible.

