Over 40,000 Killed In Gaza Amid Raging War, Says Hamas Health Ministry

40 have been killed in the previous 24 hours, says Hamas (File)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that the death count has crossed 40,000 in the more than 10-month war between Israel and Palestinian operatives.

The ministry said at least 40,005 people have been killed in the war, including 40 in the previous 24 hours. It said another 92,401 people have been wounded in the conflict that broke out on October 7 when Hamas operatives attacked Israel.

