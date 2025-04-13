Over 30 Diseases, Torture Claim: How Tahawwur Rana Tried To Stop Extradition

Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, was brought to India from the US this week to face the law, soon after he exhausted all legal avenues to stop his extradition. Just weeks before US President Donald Trump assured the surrender of Rana to India, the terror attacks conspirator had made one last attempt to stop it.

Rana's lawyer, John D Cline, in a letter to the US State Department dated January 21, 2025, had cited over 30 health reasons and a "torture" claim to stop the extradition. He also warned that his client could be tortured in Indian jails and might even die due to his poor health.

"Extraditing Rana to face the death penalty in India would send a shocking precedent that would call into question the finality of what has until now been sacrosanct: acquittal by a jury of ordinary American citizens following a full and fair trial. Rana will face torture if surrendered - especially because he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged with participating in the worst terror attack in India's history. He is sure to suffer the harshest and most degrading treatment that Indian authorities can inflict," Cline's letter read.

He called the conditions of Indian prisons "inhumane" and said Rana would die in the country while awaiting trial.

The request also featured a total of 33 alleged health issues of Rana.

"Rana's health, which has been declining for years, has continued to worsen after almost 5 years of incarceration in the notorious metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles. He was diagnosed in 2024 with Parkinson's disease and is showing signs of progression, including cognitive impairment and worsening persistent bilateral tremors. He suffers from memory issues, disorientation, urinary frequency, and heightened cold sensitivity. He has a mass in his bladder that is suspicious of cancer," the letter said.

According to Rana's lawyer, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks suffers from coronary artery disease, stage 3 chronic kidney disease, latent tuberculosis, chronic sinus disease, bronchitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypothyroidism, psoriasis, enlarged prostate, noise-induced hearing loss, and degenerative joint disease, among others.

"He will eventually necessitate dialysis for a kidney transplant and remains at risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and TB. He is also undergoing treatment for bladder cancer, with a CT scan expected later this year. If bladder cancer is confirmed, he would need surgery and chemotherapy. His chronic asthma and COPD put him at risk for respiratory complications," he wrote.

US State Department's reply

The US State Department replied to Rana's lawyer's letter three weeks later, on February 11, making one thing clear - Tahawwur Rana will be extradited.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's office dismissed Rana's lawyer's claims of torture and said that sending Rana to India followed all international rules, especially the United Nations Convention Against Torture. The US also offered to pass on any updated medical records to Indian officials to help them prepare for Rana's treatment.

"However, with the issuance of this warrant, Rana may be surrendered to India at any time. So we need the medical information quickly," it said.

Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody

Tahawwur Rana landed in Delhi on Thursday and has been sent to the custody of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days.

During interrogation, the anti-terror agency is aiming to unravel the role of a man that Rana met in Dubai before the attacks and began and the lack of renewal of an office lease in Mumbai registered as Rana's immigration agency. The office was reportedly used as a cover by 26/11 attacks mastermind David Headley to conduct reccee of potential targets.

The agency is also likely to collect voice samples of Rana to corroborate call records.

The 18-day questioning by the NIA is also likely to find out the possible role of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the terror attacks. He may also be questioned on the role of key plotter Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Majeed Mir.

Tahawwur Rana's links to 26/11 attacks

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had earlier worked as a doctor for the Pakistan Army. He is facing charges for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 160 people died. According to officials, he was aware of the terror attack and was in contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan.

Rana's involvement in the conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks was revealed by his childhood friend and a key accused in the case, David Coleman Headley - who said he was in constant touch with Rana and even took his permission to open a business office in Mumbai as a front for his activities. During interrogation, Headley had revealed that he had travelled to India five times between 2007 and 2008 and done recce for the Mumbai attacks - using a five-year visa that Rana had helped him obtain. He also revealed the role of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Mumbai attacks and said he had opened an immigration company to hide his identity with Rana's help.

Rana had also visited Mumbai with his wife and stayed at the Taj Mahal Hotel, which became a target of the attacks.