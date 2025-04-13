After "Dubai" Link, Tahawwur Rana's Voice Sample Likely To Be Collected

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has extradited Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana in its custody, may collect the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused's voice sample to corroborate call records.

Matching the voice sample with Rana's call record can ascertain if he was talking on the phone while giving instructions regarding the November 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives in Mumbai.

To take the voice sample, Rana's consent will be required. In the event that he refuses, the NIA can apply for permission for the same in a court. Refusal to submit the sample will be mentioned in the chargesheet, which may spell trouble for him in the trial phase.

One permission is granted, Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts will come to the NIA headquarters and take these samples in a noise-free room.

Since he landed in New Delhi after being extradited from the US on Thursday, Rana is being held and interrogated in the fortified NIA headquarters within the CGO Complex. During the interrogation, the NIA aims to unravel the role of a man that Rana met in Dubai before the Mumbai siege began and lack of renewal of an office lease in Mumbai registered as Rana's immigration agency. This office was reportedly used as a cover by 26/11 attacks mastermind David Headley to conduct reconnaissance of potential targets, including key hotels and public sites in the city.

The 18-day questioning by the NIA is also likely to shed light on the possible role of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in 26/11. He may also be questioned on the role of key plotter Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Majeed Mir.

Rana also told the agency about his origins in Pakistan, family, education, immigration to Canada with his wife and opening an immigration and travel agency in Chicago.

According to NIA sources, on Day 1 of interrogation, Rana remained largely uncooperative, offering limited information.

Rana, a former Pakistan Army Medical Corps worker, has been citing before investigators his inability to recall the chain of events but has confirmed his presence in Mumbai at least one week before the attack.

Headley alias Daood Gilani was earlier questioned by an NIA team in the US in 2010. He was convicted in the US for his role in the attack.