Over 1,000 Delta flights were delayed Sunday after an automated system that calculates an aircraft's weight malfunctioned during a busy time for travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The airline said Sunday morning that its teams were using manual workarounds to get flights off the ground while they sought to restore the automation system that ensures an aircraft isn't too heavy to fly. Hours later, Delta said that system was once again working, though flights were still not back to normal.

The airline said it was helping passengers who needed hotel rooms or meals but hoped to have all the delayed flights in the air by the end of the day.

On Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration issued about an hourlong ground stop to some flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is Delta's hub and one of the busiest airports in the world.

Complying with the weight and balance limits of an aircraft is critical to flight safety, according to an FAA document, and going above the limit can compromise the structural integrity of the aircraft.

The agency said on X that the delays weren't related to FAA air traffic systems.

Earlier this month, a malfunction in the FAA's network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. The stop lasted for more than four hours, and carriers cancelled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days after that, United Airlines saw its own system outage — forcing it to delay departing flights.

The Delta delays come as Americans have been encountering a growing number of problems with technology that are increasingly disrupting their lives. And the disruptions came just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, the busiest travel season in the United States.

As of Sunday evening, the flight-tracking website FlightAware said 58 percent, or about 2,000, of Delta's flights were delayed; it wasn't immediately clear how many of those involved flights into or out of the Atlanta airport.

FlightAware said that about 58 percent of flights out of the Atlanta airport were delayed while about 50 percent of flights destined for the airport were delayed. The vast majority of flights at the Atlanta airport are operated by Delta.

Delta said about 70 percent of the delays and cancellations noted by FlightAware were connected to the automation issue and the rest were because of inclement weather.

By mid-afternoon Delta was apologizing for the delays, and said it was rebooking customers and providing meals and hotel rooms where needed, and offering refunds if a flight was canceled. According to FlightAware, 3 percent of the airline's flights were canceled.

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