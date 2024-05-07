Outrage After Couple Caught Getting Intimate Under Blanket In Busy New York Park

Public sex is illegal in New York City, and is charged as "public lewdness."

Shocking footage of a couple appearing to have sex in a busy New York City park while children played around them, has sparked outrage online. According to the New York Post, the video showed the couple getting intimate while ''moving erratically" underneath a blanket in broad daylight in Manhattan's Battery Park.

The woman who captured the clip shared the video on TikTok where it has racked up more than 50 million views. ''Trying to enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon in NYC. Only in New York,'' the video was captioned.

The report further said that the couple continued their public sex session until sundown, as another video showed the blanket still moving at twilight after the park had largely emptied.

Several people slammed the couple for their indecent act and asked authorities to slap them with charges of public indecency. Some viewers also questioned why the cops were not called on the couple.

One person wrote: "Wait what? No one called the cops with all those kids around."

Another commented, ''Wait so after they're done do they just lift the blanket and carry on living like nothing happened ignoring the fact that everyone was watching.''

A third said, ''That couple went out to a busy park in NYC, put a blanket over themselves & thought no one would notice?!?! They couldn't get a motel or something?''

A fourth added, ''I want to see those blanket people in NYC be hit with sex offender charges for having sex in front of children I am so serious. Our society is so f–king gross.''

Notably, public sex is illegal in New York City, and is charged as ''public lewdness.'' According to the law firm Gianni Karmily, a misdemeanour conviction for a first public lewdness offence may be penalized with a fine and jail time or probation.

Battery Park is a 25-acre public park at the southern tip of Manhattan Island in New York City.