1 Killed, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York: Report

One person was killed and six others were injured following a mass shooting at a park in New York's Rochester city today, according to local media.

The Rochester Police said they responded to the Maplewood Park around 6:20 pm for the report of a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, and a large group of people fleeing from the scene.

According to the police, a 20-year-old died, another in life threatening condition and an additional five people have been hospitalised with "relatively minor injuries" at this time as a result of this shooting.

Police said some people were transported to the hospital by private vehicle throughout the night and others by ambulance.

The identity of the victim who was shot has not yet been released yet.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriffs, Rochester Police and New York State Police.