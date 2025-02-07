On Camera, Man Cleans Himself In Children's Pool, Parents Horrified

Shocking footage of a man giving himself a deep clean in a children's pool in New Zealand has sparked outrage online. The clip showed a middle-aged man, in a grey swimsuit, bending down and lathering himself up with soap in the knee-high water. Then, he shifts his focus to his rear end and vigorously cleans his butt.



The video was shared by user Luminis DaGawd on Facebook, earlier this week. The caption on the post read, "Ohh bruhh. Not the Soap the bum in the kid's pool."





In the clip, the onlookers can be heard saying, “Oi, he's washing his f**king a**” A woman exclaimed, “Oh, stop it!” “What the hell?” said another man, “Alright, kids, get out of the pool.”



Although the exact time of the incident remained unclear, it seems to have taken place at the Memorial Park pool in Palmerston North, on the North Island of New Zealand.



The clip went viral on social media, with people criticising the man for his indecent act. Some asked authorities to slap him with charges of public indecency, while others questioned why the cops were not called on him.



One user said, "This is my fav [pool] to take my kids … why is no one saying anything?”



Another added, “What's wrong [with] this guy? No common sense and clearly no running water at home."



“I agree the behaviour is [disgusting] but I also would have spoken up in the moment not plastered it everywhere,” read a comment.



Earlier, a similar incident took place in a busy New York City park, where a couple was captured having sex while children played around them. The video showed the couple getting intimate while "moving erratically" underneath a blanket in broad daylight in Manhattan's Battery Park.



The report further said that the couple continued their public sex session until sundown, as another video showed the blanket still moving at twilight after the park had largely emptied.



Battery Park is a 25-acre public park at the southern tip of Manhattan Island in New York City.