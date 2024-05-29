Outrage After China Couple Lets Child Urinate Inside Thailand's Grand Palace

The Palace is one of the country's most popular tourist attractions

A Chinese couple has sparked outrage after they allegedly let their child urinate in public inside the Grand Palace in Thailand. A picture of the act, which was uploaded on Facebook, showed a little girl of about four or five years old, urinating on a walkway near the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall as her parents kept watch. The caption read: ''They did it in plain sight, in front of the throne hall.''

The photographer believed the family was from China, according to Thailand's Morning News TV3.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall is a part of the Royal Grand Palace in Bangkok, which is a former residence of the Thai Royal family. The palace which is Bangkok's most iconic building, carries cultural and historical significance to the Thai people and is considered a sacred site. It is also one of the country's most popular tourist attractions and is frequently used for ceremonies and national events.

As the picture went viral, people called out the inappropriate actions of the parents and expressed their anger and outrage in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''This is truly the nature of this nation. I saw it when I went there. Letting a child pee on the roadside like a dog.''

Another commented, ''As a Chinese person, I also despise some of our tourists who do not flush toilets, spit on the ground, speak loudly and litter everywhere.''

Some users said that the family's behaviour could also be punished under section 112 of Thailand's penal code, which states that anyone convicted of insulting the monarchy could be imprisoned for between three and 15 years.

The newly appointed Tourism and Sports Minister, Sermsak Pongpanit, also called the act “inappropriate”. He added that he asked relevant agencies under his ministry to investigate the matter, as per Bangkok Post.