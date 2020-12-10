Outgoing Lebanon Prime Minister, 3 Former Ministers Indicted Over Beirut Blast: Report

"They did not take necessary measures to avoid the devastating explosion," the source said. (File)

The lead investigator of the catastrophic August 4 blast at the Lebanese capital's port indicted outgoing premier Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers on charges of negligence, a judicial source said Thursday.

The decision by judge Fadi Sawan to indict Diab and the other ministers came after a blast probe "confirmed that they (the suspects) have received several written notices warning them against postponing the disposal of ammonium nitrate fertiliser," which authorities say was behind the August 4 blast, the source said.

"They did not take the necessary measures to avoid the devastating explosion and its enormous damages," the source said.

