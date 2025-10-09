Outgoing French PM Says New Premier To Be Named In Next 48 Hours

Outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who intensified a political crisis by resigning earlier this week, said Wednesday he expected President Emmanuel Macron to name a new premier within the next 48 hours.

"I feel that a path is possible," Lecornu told French television. "I think that the situation allows the president to name a prime minister in the next 48 hours," he said, adding that he was not "running after" the job.

Lecornu's comments on France 2 public television had been eagerly awaited after Macron gave him until Wednesday evening to find a way out of months of deadlock over an austerity budget.

Macron had been left with the options of reappointing Lecornu, naming the eighth premier of his increasingly troubled mandate, calling snap legislative elections or even resigning himself.

In comments indicating that naming a new premier was now the most likely outcome, Lecornu said he had told Macron that the prospects for snap legislative elections had "receded" and there was a majority in the lower house of parliament against being dissolved.

After former premier Edouard Philippe said that Macron himself should step down and call snap presidential polls, Lecornu insisted the president should serve out his mandate until 2027.

It was "not the time to change the president", Lecornu said, adding: "Let's not make the French believe that it's the president who votes the budget."

- 'Mission finished' -

Suggesting that a more technocratic government could be named, Lecornu said that people in a new cabinet should not have "ambitions" to stand in the 2027 presidential elections.

"The situation is already difficult enough. We need a team that decides to roll up its sleeves and solve the country's problems until the presidential election," he said.

He added a "path" should be found to open a debate on the lowering of the pension age -- the most contentious domestic reform of Macron's mandate -- but warned any suspension would cost at least three billion euros ($3.5 billion) in 2027.

Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, who was premier at the time the reform was forced through parliament without a vote, had called for it to be suspended.

Lecornu offered no clue over who the next premier would be, but indicated that he would not be reappointed.

"I tried everything... This evening my mission is finished," he said.

He added that a new budget could be presented to the cabinet on Monday.

But it would "not be perfect" and there would be "lots to debate", he cautioned.

