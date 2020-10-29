'Our Hearts' With France, America Stands With Oldest Ally: Trump On Church Attack

US President Donald Trump demanded a halt to terrorist attacks (File)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed solidarity with France after a knife assault in a Nice church killed three people, demanding a halt to terrorist attacks.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight," he tweeted. "These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!"

