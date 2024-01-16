'Optimus Folds A Shirt': Elon Musk's Robot Sets New Bar

Elon Musk, however, clarified while the current Optimus iteration cannot perform this task autonomously.
Elon Musk has revealed the latest model of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, showcasing its newfound ability ----- to independently fold shirts.
In a recent video shared by Musk on his social media platform, a Tesla humanoid robot effortlessly retrieves a black t-shirt from a bucket and proceeds to fold it with ease. The post is captioned, "Optimus folds a shirt."
Musk clarified that, while the current Optimus iteration cannot perform this task autonomously, it is anticipated to achieve full autonomy in any environment in the near future.
The video has left many users impressed and captivated by Tesla's innovative humanoid robot, with some praising it as a strategic move.
"Wow! That's seriously impressive! The arm and hand movements are almost indistinguishable from humans," remarked one user.
In a lighthearted comment, another user quipped, "My mom would've already taken its place and said: Too slow, I'll do it. I always have to do everything around here."
Last month, Musk had shared a video in which a humanoid robot was seen performing human-like tasks like walking, dancing and boiling eggs.