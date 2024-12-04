Opposition Demands South Korean President Step Down Over 'Insurrection'

South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol step down, accusing him of insurrection after he attempted to impose martial law.

"Even if martial law is lifted, it is impossible to avoid insurrection charges," Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said in a statement, adding: "He must step down".

