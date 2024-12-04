Advertisement

Opposition Demands South Korean President Step Down Over 'Insurrection'

Read Time: 1 min
Despite lifting martial law, the South Korean president is facing huge backlash.
Seoul:

South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol step down, accusing him of insurrection after he attempted to impose martial law.

"Even if martial law is lifted, it is impossible to avoid insurrection charges," Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said in a statement, adding: "He must step down".

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea Martial Law News, South Korea
