Operation Red Wedding: How Israel Executed A 'Game Of Thrones' Style Covert Massacre On Iran's Elite

In a covert strike reminiscent of the infamous "Red Wedding" from Game of Thrones, Israeli military generals executed a meticulously planned operation on June 13th to eliminate Iran's top military commanders. Running parallel was Operation Narnia, a deadly mission that successfully assassinated nine of Iran's most prominent nuclear scientists - right at their homes in Tehran.

These twin operations have now cemented Israel's standing as the undisputed military powerhouse in the region.

"When we started to plan this thing in detail, it was very difficult to know that this would work," said Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, head of the Israeli military Operations Directorate and a key architect of the assault, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The groundwork for this mission wasn't laid overnight. It dates back to the mid-1990s when Israeli intelligence first flagged Iran's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear weapons. What started with a vast web of spies evolved into a sabotage campaign - two bombings at enrichment facilities, and a string of targeted assassinations of Iranian scientists. But as Iran's nuclear ambitions persisted, Israel concluded that mere sabotage wasn't enough; the entire program had to be dismantled.

Several times, Israel came close to launching a full-scale attack. Yet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was repeatedly overruled by his own cabinet and security chiefs-fearing a direct war with Iran could rupture ties with the US, which then preferred diplomacy over military strikes.

Everything changed after Hamas's October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel. In the two years that followed, Israel decimated Hamas and significantly weakened Hezbollah. Meanwhile, opposition forces toppled Syria's Iran-backed government, replacing it with an anti-Iran regime-opening up Syrian airspace for Israeli jets.

By then, Israel's spy network inside Iran was formidable. Agents were tracking Iranian military leaders in real time. Drone bases set up inside the country stood ready to dismantle Iranian air defences. In fact, Israel had already crippled Tehran's most advanced air-defence systems in two strikes in April and October 2024.

As 2024 drew to a close, intelligence revealed Iran had started enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels-putting them mere months away from building a nuclear bomb.

Fearing time had run out, Israel activated Operation Narnia to decapitate Iran's nuclear brain trust. In November, 120 intelligence and air force officers gathered to compile a kill list. They identified 250 targets, including nuclear facilities, missile sites, senior military commanders, and key scientists.

But for this to work, Israel needed not just precise strikes-but total air superiority. That's where Mossad came in. Agents smuggled hundreds of quadcopter drones, disguised in luggage, shipping containers, and trucks, all rigged with explosives. Remote-operated munitions were also positioned across Iran. Covert teams deployed near Iran's air-defence systems, poised to disable them the moment the operation began.

The final green light came on June 9th. To ensure Iran's top brass didn't scatter, Netanyahu staged a public decoy-announcing he was taking personal leave for his eldest son's wedding. None of his family members, not his wife or his son, knew the wedding was being postponed, he later revealed.

Simultaneously, Israeli officials leaked reports of a rift between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, including details of a tense phone call where Trump urged diplomacy and warned against unilateral strikes.

On the morning of the assault, Trump told reporters that the US and Iran were "fairly close to an agreement" and made it clear that Washington didn't want Israel "going in." But by then, Israeli generals were already finalising their attack plans.

One Israeli security official said that it was important to implant the idea in the minds of Iranians that Israel would not strike without US authorisation and participation.

As Israeli fighter jets climbed into the skies, Trump posted on Truth Social: "We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!"

Operation Red Wedding was designed to crush Iran's military leadership in one fell swoop, denying them the ability to coordinate a retaliatory strike. Simultaneously, Israeli jets and drones were tasked with dismantling missile launchers and nuclear sites to cripple Iran's future capabilities.

Then came an unexpected twist. Israeli surveillance noticed Iran's air force leadership suddenly mobilising. For a moment, Israeli commanders feared their cover was blown. But instead, Iran's military leaders unknowingly gathered in one location, making themselves an even easier target. Within minutes, Israeli missiles struck, wiping them out.

Meanwhile, Operation Narnia hit its marks. Nine of Iran's top nuclear scientists were killed, their homes reduced to rubble. Israeli intelligence later confirmed that nearly every high-value human target on the list was eliminated.

In the days that followed, Israeli warplanes relentlessly bombed Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, launch sites, and remaining leadership. By Tuesday, a ceasefire was declared between the two nations.