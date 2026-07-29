The rogue agent that escaped from OpenAI and went on a days-long hacking spree at the AI firm Hugging Face also compromised a customer at a second tech company - New York-based Modal Labs - according to a Modal executive and a source familiar with the matter.

According to a timeline published by Hugging Face on Tuesday, the rogue agent broke into a sandbox, or an isolating testing environment, "hosted on a third-party provider's infrastructure" before turning into a launchpad for the broader hack.

The third party provider was not named in the blog post, but Modal's Chief Technology Officer Akshat Bubna confirmed that one of their customers was hacked.

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