OpenAI's ChatGPT Suffers Global Outage, India And US Most Affected

ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, is currently experiencing a global outage, affecting thousands of users who are unable to load or access results to their prompts. The disruption was particularly significant in India and the United States, where the highest number of reports were logged. According to the real-time monitoring platform Downdetector, user reports of ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 3:00 PM, with about 800 complaints logged in India alone.

In India, the majority of complaints about ChatGPT's outage, around 88%, were due to the chatbot failing to respond to queries. Another 8% of issues were related to the mobile app, while 3% of users reported problems with APIs. In the US, the majority of ChatGPT users (93%) reported issues with the chatbot's functionality, while 7% experienced problems with the app, and 1% faced API-related issues.

Users trying to access ChatGPT were met with error messages like "Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong" and "A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again." Many frustrated users also took to social media to share their experiences with the outage.

OpenAI confirmed the outage on its status page, stating that both ChatGPT and Sora were affected, and said it was still investigating the issue without providing a timeline for a fix. Users were advised to check the company's status page for real-time updates on ChatGPT's operational status.

"Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue," OpenAI said.

The outage sparked a wave of frustration and memes on social media, with users also highlighting their increasing dependence on AI tools.

*ChatGPT is down*



Corporate employees worldwide: https://t.co/HQVIrJvuMx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 10, 2025

Within an hour, some users reported that ChatGPT functionality was restored. However, access remained inconsistent across regions for a short time.

In the past, OpenAI has experienced similar outages, including a major disruption in December 2024, which was attributed to an issue with an "upstream provider". OpenAI is a US-based artificial intelligence company that offers a range of AI tools and applications, including ChatGPT, Sora, Dall-E, and more, to its users.