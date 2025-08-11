GPT-5 Is Free For All: What's New And How To Get It

OpenAI has rolled out GPT-5, and it is free to users all over the world. The ChatGPT creator, which has around 700 million weekly users, says GPT-5 promises a smarter, faster, and more user-friendly experience.

Earlier, access to OpenAI's latest models was restricted to only paid ChatGPT Plus members, while free users could only access older versions such as GPT 3.5.

What's new in GPT 5?

Designed on the GPT 4 model, GPT-5 offers more detailed and thoughtful answers by carefully analysing complex tasks such as coding, science questions, information synthesis, or financial analysis. It's also expected to provide more accurate and faster responses than its previous models.

The new GPT-5 model can work with different data forms, such as text and images, at once. This means you can ask it a question, upload a picture, or share a document, and it will understand and respond without needing separate tools. This wasn't the case earlier.

It is also better at handling complex requests. For example, you could ask it to summarise a long report, analyse a chart, and then suggest improvements, and it will do all of that much faster than before.

Is ChatGPT-5 free for all users?

Yes, GPT-5 is free for everyone; however, there are some usage limits depending on your plan.

The free plan offers basic access to GPT-5 with features like web search, voice mode, and limited file uploads, and once you hit your usage limit, the system automatically switches to a smaller model called GPT-5 mini.

Free users also receive one GPT-5 "Thinking" message per day. Pro subscribers will have unlimited access, while Plus and Pro users will have far higher usage caps.

How to access GPT-5?