OpenAI Warns New Models Pose "High" Cybersecurity Risk

OpenAI said on Wednesday the cyber capabilities of its artificial intelligence models are increasing and warned that upcoming models are likely to pose a "high" cybersecurity risk.

The AI models might either develop working zero-day remote exploits against well-defended systems or assist with complex enterprise or industrial intrusion operations aimed at real-world effects, the ChatGPT maker said in a blog post.

As capabilities advance, OpenAI said it is "investing in strengthening models for defensive cybersecurity tasks and creating tools that enable defenders to more easily perform workflows such as auditing code and patching vulnerabilities".

To counter cybersecurity risks, OpenAI said it is relying on a mix of access controls, infrastructure hardening, egress controls and monitoring.

