How To Get ChatGPT Plus For Studio Ghibli-Like Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

OpenAI's latest and most advanced ChatGPT model comes integrated with an image generator and it has gained immense popularity since its launch a couple of days ago. People have used the GPT-4o to create the iconic Studio Ghibli-inspired art. But there's one problem. The feature is available only for ChatGPT Plus, Team, Pro and some subscription tiers.

Free users can get a maximum of three animated images.

If you're wondering how to upgrade your ChatGPT subscription, here are the simple steps.

Steps To Get ChatGPT Plus

First, you need a ChatGPT account. To create one, you can click on Sign Up and enter the details asked.

Read the disclaimers provided by OpenAI and accept them.

Your account has been created.

Open a new chat with your account.

Click on the Upgrade Plan option at the bottom of the screen.

Click on the Upgrade to Plus button.

Buy ChatGPT by completing the payment.

Benefits Of ChatGPT Plus

According to OpenAI's website, ChatGPT Plus is priced at $20 per month. The benefits include faster response time, priority access to new features and general access to ChatGPT, even in peak times.

As of February 1 this year, ChatGPT Plus users can send up to 80 messages every three hours on GPT-4o. For GPT-4, the limit is up to 40 messages every three hours. OpenAI can reduce the limit during peak hours to maintain GPT-4 and GPT-4o's accessibility to the largest number of people.

OpenAI's New Content Moderation Policy

According to a report in TechCrunch, OpenAI has changed its content moderation policy. The new rules allow ChatGPT to generate images with public figures, racial features and hateful symbols. In its latest white paper, OpenAI said that it will “allow users to generate hateful symbols in a critical, educational, or otherwise neutral context, as long as they don't clearly praise or endorse extremist agenda.”

Under the updated rules, ChatGPT can generate and modify images of public figures such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump, something previously not allowed by OpenAI.

The new policy also has more safeguards related to generating images of children compared to DALL-e 3, the previous AI image generator of ChatGPT.

OpenAI's new rules come amid the ongoing debate around the use of artificial intelligence, especially ethical concerns related to training AI models on copyrighted creative works.