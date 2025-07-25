OpenAI Gearing Up To Launch GPT-5 In August: Report

Artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI plans to launch its GPT-5 model as early as August, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The new model, which was expected to launch this summer, will be positioned as an AI system that incorporates distinct models and can perform different functions as opposed to just a single AI model.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Microsoft-backed startup's GPT-5 will incorporate its o3 model along with other technologies, CEO Sam Altman had said in February, in a bid to simplify its offerings.

The startup ultimately aims to merge the o-series and GPT-series models as it looks to create AI systems that can utilize all available tools and handle a variety of tasks.

"While GPT-5 looks likely to debut in early August, OpenAI's planned release dates often shift to respond to development challenges, server capacity issues, or even rival AI model announcements and leaks," according to the report.

