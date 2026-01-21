OpenAI Brings Age Prediction On ChatGPT To Reduce Exposure To Adult Content

OpenAI on Tuesday said it is rolling out age prediction on ChatGPT globally, to determine whether an account is likely owned by a minor, as the artificial intelligence startup prepares to allow adult content on the popular chatbot.

"When the age prediction model estimates that an account may belong to someone under 18, ChatGPT automatically applies additional protections⁠ designed to reduce exposure to sensitive content," OpenAI said in a statement.

Users mistakenly placed in the under-18 experience will regain full access by submitting a selfie through Persona, an identity verification service.

In the EU, the feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

OpenAI's CEO of applications, Fidji Simo, had in December said that she expects "adult mode" to debut within ChatGPT in the first quarter of 2026, following chief executive Sam Altman's comments about allowing mature content for users who verify their age.

ChatGPT has 800 million weekly active users. OpenAI last week said it would start showing ads in the chatbot to some US users, ramping up efforts to generate revenue.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's annualised revenue surpassed $20 billion in 2025, up from $6 billion in 2024, finance chief Sarah Friar said on Sunday, with growth closely tracking an expansion in computing capacity.

