OpenAI Board, Sam Altman In Talks For Return Of Former CEO: Report

Sam Altman and OpenAI's board have opened discussions with the aim of bringing back the former CEO of the artificial intelligence startup, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are happening between Altman and at least one board member, Adam D'Angelo, the report said, adding that the former CEO could return as a director on a transitional board.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on a CNBC interview on Monday that he was open to staff staying at OpenAI or coming to the Windows maker. He said governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change no matter where Altman ended up.

