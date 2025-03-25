OnlyFans Model, 20, Found After 10 Days In Dubai With Broken Spine And Limbs

A 20-year-old OnlyFans model who had been missing for 10 days was found severely injured and dumped on the side of the road in Dubai. According to People, Maria Kovalchuk from Ukraine went missing after being invited to a hotel party in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 9. Her loved ones became worried when, two days later, she missed her scheduled flight from Dubai to Thailand. She was then found on March 19 near a Dubai road with several injuries, including a broken spine and multiple broken limbs.

Ms Kovalchuk was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she underwent several surgeries, the People reported. Dubai police also confirmed that the model had been found. "The Ukrainian citizen previously reported missing is currently hospitalized" and "receiving medical care with her family present," the cops said.

Officials also explained how the 20-year-old sustained injuries. They said that the model entered a "restricted construction site" alone and fell "from a height." Police also said that officials reached this conclusion following a "comprehensive investigation."

"Dubai Police continue to work closely with the family and relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance. The public and media are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and to respect the privacy of the individual and her family during this challenging time," the cops said in a statement, as per The Mirror.

Ms Kovalchuk's mother said that her daughter is expected to recover. She said that the 20-year-old is "getting medical treatment and everything will be all right".

The model's family has reportedly also refuted the police's account, saying that they believe she did not fall at a construction site. Before disappearing, the 20-year-old reportedly told her mother that she was staying with two men who, according to several media reports, "introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business" and was cancelling a planned trip to Thailand. The model's family did not hear from her after the hotel event.

"There is an assumption that she went to a party. But the promoter who organized these parties did not see her," Ms Kovalchuk's mother said, according to the outlet. She also stated that her daughter "has no documents, no phone, nothing," and, following her operations, "cannot speak".