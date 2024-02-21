Russia Hunting For Ukraine Model Who Posed Topless In Front Of Church

The 24-year-old is wanted "under a criminal article", without any precise accusation.

A Ukrainian OnlyFans model who posed topless in front of an iconic church in Moscow's Red Square is now on Russia's "most wanted" list as a result of the stunt. This is a part of the Kremlin's new crackdown on such antics, as per a report in the New York Post. She is originally from Makiivka, now in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

The 24-year-old woman, Lolita Bogdanova, was seen posing at the historic site which is also a popular tourist attraction, in an old video which has resurfaced online. The photoshoot took place outside St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square in 2021, before the Russia-Ukraine war began, as per the outlet. The pictures and videos have angered several Russian officials who have now launched a manhunt for her and have placed her on the Kremlin's international wanted list.

The model apologised for offending any religious beliefs when the images were originally released. She had also claimed that the pictures were not uploaded by her but by someone else. A well-known churchman had insisted that she show "repentance." Ms Bogdanova was not detained and had signed a contract promising to stay in Russia until the situation could be looked into, but pictures she shared on Instagram suggest she might have fled to the United States.

This comes as Russia is imposing an unprecedented new drive on traditional values that were not witnessed in Vladimir Putin's first two decades in office. The Russian Interior Ministry has not explained their reason for the sudden chase.

According to News.com.au, the 24-year-old is wanted "under a criminal article", without any precise accusation. It is to be noted that "OnlyFans has taken an anti-war stance against Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. '' The website also paused accounts of creators from Russia as per the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Kremlin leaders have issued a new round of charges against "enemies" or deviants of Russia's new, more conservative orthodoxy, while simultaneously attempting to silence priests who have advocated for peace in Ukraine.