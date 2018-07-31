Ongoing Attack On Government Building In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

At least two explosions were heard before the attackers entered the refugees and repatriation department compound

World | | Updated: July 31, 2018 13:47 IST
This is the second terror attack in day in Aghanistan. (File)

Jalalabad: 

Gunmen stormed a government building after multiple explosions in an ongoing attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, an official said.

At least two explosions were heard before the attackers entered the refugees and repatriation department compound, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said. Several international organisations are also in the vicinity. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

