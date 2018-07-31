Ongoing Attack On Government Building In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Gunmen stormed a government building after multiple explosions in an ongoing attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, an official said.
At least two explosions were heard before the attackers entered the refugees and repatriation department compound, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said. Several international organisations are also in the vicinity.
