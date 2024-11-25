One Woman Killed By Partner, Relative Every 10 Minutes Worldwide in 2023: United Nations

One woman was killed by a partner or relative every 10 minutes worldwide in 2023, the United Nations warned Monday, stressing that femicides remained at "alarmingly high levels".

Almost 85,000 women and girls were murdered by people last year, according to a joint report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Women agency published Monday.

About 60 percent - or more than 51,000 women and girls - died at the hands of their partner or relative, the report found.

This equates to 140 women killed per day or one every 10 minutes by those closest to them.

"The home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of lethal victimisation," the report said.

While men were four times more likely than women to fall victim to homicide - forming 80 percent of all murder victims last year - they more often than not died at the hands of a stranger.

Africa had the most severe toll with 21,700 women killed by someone close to them in 2023.

The lowest femicide rates were in Europe (2,300 murders in absolute numbers) and Asia.

Despite efforts in some countries to prevent femicides, they remain "at alarmingly high levels" due to deep-rooted gender inequality and damaging stereotypes.

"We must confront and dismantle the gender biases, power imbalances, and harmful norms that perpetuate violence against women," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement accompanying the report.

Data from countries including France indicated that femicides are often the "culmination" of repeated episodes of violence and can be prevented by measures such as restraining orders.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said robust legislation, greater government accountability, and increased funding for women's rights organisations and institutional bodies are needed to stem violence against women.

Furthermore, improved data collection from different national sources - including media reports - and a "zero-tolerance culture" are essential in tackling femicides, she said.

The report is based on available data from 107 countries or territories, and information the UNODC has collected from responses submitted by member states.

Its release coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)