One Of Two Trapped Polish Cavers Found Dead: Report

Service official earlier had said that the men faced the risk of hypothermia (Representational)

Polish rescuers have found the body of one of two men who became trapped in a mountain cave last week when their corridor to the outside was flooded with water, a report said Thursday.

The men had entered the Wielka Sniezna limestone cave in the Tatra mountains of southern Poland last week along with four other spelunkers, who resurfaced and raised the alarm after losing contact with the pair on Saturday.

"The body of one of the spelunkers we've been searching for since Saturday has been found," mountain rescue service official Krzysztof Dlugopolski told the news portal Onet, saying he will provide more information on Friday.

Another service official had said earlier this week that the men faced the risk of hypothermia because of the cave's low temperature.

Rescuers used explosives to try to clear a path towards the men trapped in the cave, which is the country's deepest and longest.

Slovak rescuers, firemen and mining industry rescuers have also been taking part in the search effort.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.