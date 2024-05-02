One Killed, 20 Injured In Twin Blasts In Pakistan's Balochistan

Security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation (Representational)

One person was killed and 20 others injured in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province today, the police said.

The first blast happened when a truck loaded with coal hit a land mine in the province's Dukki district, while the second was triggered by a remote-controlled device when people gathered at the spot, police sources from the province told Xinhua news agency.

Several officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and mine workers were among the victims, the police sources said, adding that the CTD personnel had rushed to the site to inspect the area after the first explosion, the news agency reported.

All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, with several in critical condition.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

