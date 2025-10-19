Advertisement

One Jewellery Piece Stolen From Louvre Found Near Museum

A minister said the robbers had taken off with "priceless" items from a gallery housing France's crown jewels.

According to reports, Napoleon-era jewels were stolen during the heist. (File)
Paris:

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati said one of the jewellery pieces stolen on Sunday from the Louvre in Paris had been found near the museum.

"One of the jewellery items was found near the Louvre," she told the TF1 television broadcaster, after another minister said the robbers had taken off with "priceless" items from a gallery housing France's crown jewels.

