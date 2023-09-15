Once World Heritage Sites, Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv Now In 'Danger List': UNESCO

Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv was on UNESCO's World Heritage Site

The United Nation's cultural organisation on Friday placed World Heritage Sites in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on its "in danger" list, saying they are at risk from the war sparked by Russia's invasion of the country.

The decision, taken at UNESCO's annual World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh, is the first step towards exclusion from the agency's World Heritage List which features 1,157 sites.

