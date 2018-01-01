On New Year's Eve, Whatsapp Faces Global Outage

World | Edited by | Updated: January 01, 2018 03:23 IST
Whatsapp has over 200 million users in India

New Delhi:  Whatsapp went down for millions of users across the globe as revellers tried to wish friends and family on the new year. 

The outage affected India as well, which is the largest market for the messaging service. The Facebook-owned service has over 200 million users in the country that are making it an extensive source of communication.

As the outage continued, people started venting their frustration on twitter with #whatsappdown top trending around the world.
    
The outage also affected Europe, parts of Brazil and certain cities of the US, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

