On New Year's Eve, Whatsapp Faces Global Outage

Are we also leaving WhatsApp in 2017😒😒#whatsAppdown — huki guy (@muheki_matthew) December 31, 2017

Welcome 2018. You already seem promising with #WhatsAppDown — Joy (@Joydas) December 31, 2017

#whatsappdown This is to inform those people who are still rebooting their phones to receive and send whatsapp messages that #whatsappdown — francis ruban (@frmindmaze) December 31, 2017

Whatsapp went down for millions of users across the globe as revellers tried to wish friends and family on the new year.The outage affected India as well, which is the largest market for the messaging service. The Facebook-owned service has over 200 million users in the country that are making it an extensive source of communication.As the outage continued, people started venting their frustration on twitter with #whatsappdown top trending around the world.The outage also affected Europe, parts of Brazil and certain cities of the US, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.