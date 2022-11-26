On Camera, US Police Officers Pull Man Off Subway Tracks Seconds Before Train Approaches

Internet users praised the police officers for their quick action.

A dramatic video has captured the moment two quick-acting New York Police Department (NYPD) officers pulled a man from subway tracks seconds before a train screeched into the station. Taking to Twitter, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared the video in which two cops were seen springing into action after spotting a man falling off the platform and onto the train tracks.

"The heroics of NY's Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan - the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops!" Mr Sewell captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The heroics of NY's Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops! pic.twitter.com/hOo9aVp9tK — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 25, 2022

According to New York Post, the police said that the cops were patrolling the southbound platform when the man fell from the northbound side onto the tracks. They then sprinted across the street and back down the subway stairs to the northbound side in order to save the man.

The officers grabbed the man by his arms and legs and hoisted him onto the platform, the video showed. At the end of the clip, he landed safely and groaned loudly several times. The officers also leapt for safety themselves, just seconds before the oncoming train emerged from the tunnel.

As per the outlet, the police informed that the man who fell on the train tracks suffered minor injuries to his right hand and back. Following the incident, he was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

It is still not clear why the man fell, but also the cops stated that it was "accidental". No other injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, internet users praised the police officers for their quick action, "Good on the officer for this, but my god how did they have enough time to jog a marathon before any other human helped this person out?!" one user wrote. "Heroic officers and citizens working together to save a life," said another.