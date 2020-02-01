On Camera, Stadium Roof Collapses While Being Dismantled In Russia

One person died after the roof of a huge stadium in the city of St Petersburg, Russia, collapsed while under reconstruction. Euro News reports that SKK Peterburgsky collapsed on Friday afternoon and trapped one worker under the rubble. His body was later recovered.

The sports and concert complex, which was opened in 1980, was being reconstructed to host the Ice Hockey World Championship in 2023, reports BBC.

Horrifying footage of the moment of collapse was captured by a drone. It has been viewed thousands of times on Reddit and shows the stadium roof collapsing while one worker manages to escape on a metal lift and the other appears to fall.

In a statement, Russia's emergency ministry in Saint Petersburg named the worker who fell as 29-year-old M Kucherov. According to the statement, his safety cable broke during the incident. "As a result of the weakening of the structure, the roof and walls of the dome collapsed," the statement said.

M Kucherov was one of the four workers tasked with cutting metal cables to dismantle the roof. According to Russia's emergency ministry, he "carried out gas cutting work, in preparation for the planned demolition of the dome of the building".