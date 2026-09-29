On Camera, Nuclear-Capable Russian Heavy Bomber Crashes Into Flames, 6 Dead

Six out of seven crew members died after a Russian bomber aircraft crashed a few minutes after take off during a training flight in the far eastern region of Amur on Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said.
Russia uses the nuclear-capable bomber aircraft, that was flying without ammunition load regularly, for routine military exercises according to the defence ministry.
Unverified video footage shows the crash of the Tu-95MS strategic bomber with flames and smoke rising from the scene as booming and crackling sounds could be heard in the background.
⚡️ A Tu-154 military aircraft crashed in Russia— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 29, 2026
The aircraft crashed a few minutes after takeoff near the village of Krasnoyarovo in the Amur region.
According to Russian media, six people were killed. pic.twitter.com/SRv7OdELCt
"On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area," the defence ministry said.
One crew member survived the crash and was taken to a medical facility.
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