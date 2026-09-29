On Camera, Nuclear-Capable Russian Heavy Bomber Crashes Into Flames, 6 Dead

Six out of seven crew members died after a Russian bomber aircraft crashed a few minutes after take off during a training flight in the far eastern region of Amur on Tuesday, the country's defence ministry said.

Russia uses the nuclear-capable bomber aircraft, that was flying without ammunition load regularly, for routine military exercises according to the defence ministry.

Unverified video footage shows the crash of the Tu-95MS strategic bomber with flames and smoke rising from the scene as booming and crackling sounds could be heard in the background.

"On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area," the defence ministry said.

One crew member survived the crash and was taken to a medical facility.