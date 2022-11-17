Video: Huge Blast Caught On Car Camera After Missile Strikes Ukraine Road

Fresh Russian strikes were reported across Ukraine today.

Terrifying visuals of a missile strike on a road in Dnipro from the perspective of a driver was shared by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday. This comes on the same day as a Russian Kalibr cruise missile was intercepted by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile over Kyiv.

Dashcam footage shows a car driving on a road when the roar of the missile strike interrupts the music playing inside the car. Immediately, the car and others around it race to get away from the wall of fire and smoke that the missile strike had left behind.

The city of Dnipro. Ukraine. Today. XXI century.

Terrorists are still not being punished.

We will carry out justice.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar also shared the video adding that 14 people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl after Russia's attack in Dnipro today.

"A fragment of Russian missile stuck in the body of women in Dnipro, following Russia's attack this morning. Doctors make everything possible to save her life. In total, in Dnipro 14 people were injured, including 15 years old girl," she wrote.

A fragment of 🇷🇺 missile stuck in the body of women in #Dnipro, following #russia's attack this morning. Doctors make everything possible to save her life.

Fresh Russian strikes were reported across Ukraine today, the latest in a wave of attacks that have crippled the country's energy infrastructure as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv today however information about any casualties and damage is still unclear, Kyiv's regional administration announced.