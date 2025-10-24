On Camera, Louvre Robbers' Dramatic Escape Using Hydraulic Ladder

A new video has emerged showing two robbers escaping with precious crown jewels from the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris. The footage showed the robbers, dressed in construction gear, using a hydraulic lift to flee after the heist, the same way they had broken into the world's most visited museum earlier this week.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, was closed on Sunday after eight priceless pieces of jewellery were stolen from the Galerie d'Apollon, or Apollo Gallery, in a daring operation that lasted just seven minutes.

New footage reveals the bold Louvre heist: two thieves lowering themselves from a balcony on a stolen lift, jewels in hand. They hijacked the lift days earlier, disguised it, and tried to torch it—but guards intervened. Still on the run with $96M in loot. pic.twitter.com/QY7ZpahwF8 — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) October 23, 2025

The stolen jewels are estimated to cost over $102 million, but that does not account for their historical worth. Due to their uniqueness, these are considered "unsellable".

An earlier video showed one of the robbers cutting through a glass display case while visitors walked by. Behind the two glass cases that were targeted were 19th-century jewels owned by the French royalty. The latest footage shows them escaping the museum with the stolen items.

The stolen jewels included diadems, necklaces, earrings, and brooches, containing thousands of diamonds and other precious gems.

A tiara and brooch that once belonged to Empress Eugenie, an emerald necklace and earrings of Empress Marie Louise, a tiara, necklace, and single earring from the sapphire set earlier owned by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, and a brooch known as the "reliquary brooch" were stolen, the French culture ministry said.

The Louvre is the world's most visited museum, drawing up to 30,000 visitors a day. It houses over 33,000 artefacts, including antique items, sculptures, and paintings. The star attraction is the Mona Lisa, the world's best-known artwork, besides the Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

It reopened on Wednesday for the first time since its Sunday closure.