On Camera, Islamabad Residents Loot Laptops After Raid On Fake Call Centre

A raid on a fake call centre in Pakistan's Islamabad led to an unexpected heist at the hands of locals, who took away whatever they could lay their hands on. The loot came after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the support hub operated by Chinese nationals in sector F-11.

The centre was allegedly involved in fraudulent activities and was being run illegally, reports said. Once the authorities entered the premises, so did the locals.

Videos showing men -- young and old -- grabbing laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards, extensions, and whatever else they could have surfaced on social media. Some even stole furniture and cutlery sets as if it were a free-for-all.

Posting the video on X, a social media user wrote: "Pakistanis have looted a call centre operated by Chinese in Islamabad; hundreds of laptops and electronic components, along with furniture and cutlery, were stolen during the holy month of Ramadan."

The video quickly went viral, and needless to say, people had a field day in the comments section.

"Pakistan is the only country where opening a business is riskier than investing in crypto," said a person.

Another wrote, "Looks like they mistook a call centre for a charity drive: everything from laptops to cutlery gone!"

"China looted the entire Pakistan. Pakistanis looted a few computers and printers of China," read another comment.

According to reports, the call centre was raided after it came under scrutiny for allegedly carrying out fraudulent activities and scamming people from across the world. A group of foreigners, including some Chinese nationals, were allegedly involved in running the racket here.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 24 people, including some foreigners. However, some managed to escape.

Such incidents of public looting are not rare in Pakistan. Last September, a newly opened mall in Karachi was attacked by hundreds of people who forcefully entered the venue and stole clothing items and damaged the property.

They forcefully rushed into the stores and emptied them in no time despite the staff's frantic efforts to control the crowd.